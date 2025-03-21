Severance Season 2 Ending Explained: What Happens to Adam Scott’s Innie Mark And Dichen Lachman's Gemma?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for season 2, episode 10 of Severance.

Severance season 2 was concluded recently, with Adam Scott’s Marks-both Innie and Outie—meeting each other and having a conversation.

Meanwhile, the series had a lot of other things to watch out for in the finale of season 2. In case you missed it, worry not; we are here to give you a short recap. In episode 10 of Severance’s season 2, Innie and Outie Mark had a back-and-forth conversation in order to find a middle ground to save Dichen Lachman's Gemma.

After both the Marks saved Gemma, the innie Mark decided not to follow her outside the building and chose to stay inside, following which he went to Helly. This decision by Innie Mark was made as he knew that if he left Lumon, the outie Mark would never return, eventually resulting in outie Mark’s reunion with Gemma.

This would then lead to the Inne Mark’s nonexistence. Meanwhile, Helly faced a similar situation. If her Innie were to leave, she would become Helena Eagen, who has no important reason to come back to the Severed Floor.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that they both have no plan to survive and have no idea where they will go next.

In the latest episode, it was also shown that while Mark was running toward the elevator, he met Mr. Drummond, played by Darri Olafsson. While the two duke it out in the hall, Mark luckily gets the upper hand. Following this, Mark is seen holding Mr. Drummond at gunpoint using Lorne’s bolt gun.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, with Mark S being in the elevator, who then flips to Mark Scout, the immediate confusion causes him to pull the trigger, firing at Drummond’s neck, ultimately killing the character.

Following this scene, Mark is shown to seek the Cold Harbor room and later using Drummond’s blood-soaked tie to open the door.