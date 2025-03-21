Severance Season 3 Confirmed: The Beloved Apple TV Series Renewed After Explosive Sophomore Finale; DEETS

Severance Season 2 concluded on an explosive note, leaving room for more! While some moments were questionable, others were undeniably significant, setting the stage for a potential new season. Much to fans' delight, Apple TV+ confirmed Season 3 of Severance in a press release on March 20.

The success of the series peaked with Season 2, surpassing Ted Lasso to become the most-watched show on Apple TV+. Given the critical and fan acclaim it has received, more viewers have flocked to the streamer’s site to watch the psychological thriller. Reportedly, the viewing rate of the first season has significantly increased amid the buzz surrounding the show, making a Season 3 renewal a no-brainer.

The show's director and executive producer, Ben Stiller, shared the exciting news and assured fans that Severance Season 3 will be "equally enjoyable."

Adam Scott—series star and executive producer—expressed his excitement about rejoining the "incredible" cast and crew for another journey. “Oh hey, also—not a huge deal—but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks,” he quipped.

The Emmy-winning series follows employees at a company called Lumon, who voluntarily undergo a procedure that separates their consciousnesses between work and personal life.

Although Season 3 had not been officially renewed until today, the creators had dropped several hints about its possibility. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter last month, creator Dan Erickson and executive producer Ben Stiller teased that there was more to come for the beloved Apple TV+ series.

Earlier this month, Stiller appeared on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast and hinted at the show’s future. “No, the plan is not to [wait three years]. Hopefully, we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon,” he said.

Stiller, who has been lauded for his direction on the series, also reflected on his evolving dynamic with the actors. He told the Kelce brothers that becoming a filmmaker has only deepened his admiration for actors.

Additionally, he revealed that he and the show’s creator already know how the series will ultimately end—and it’s not with Season 2. “We know what the ending is—how we’re getting there is the creative process, and we have benchmarks,” he shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month.

Severance is now streaming on Apple TV+.