Severance Star Adam Scott Explains Season 2’s Intimate Scenes and Their Impact on Mark and Helly

Severance Season 2, Episode 6, finally gave fans a resolution to Mark S. and Helly R.'s long-building romantic tension. Their intimate moment was a significant moment for both characters, as they had developed a deep bond throughout the season. Actor Adam Scott, who plays Mark, described the scene as deserved and cathartic in an interview with The Wrap.

Scott stated how this moment was crucial for Mark’s emotional journey. "It's tricky because Innie Mark is very much falling in love with Helly," he said.

"Their time together out in the wilderness really kind of seals the deal, as far as Mark is concerned." This connection played an important role in Mark’s growing attachment to Helly, especially as he continued his search for answers about his wife, Gemma, a.k.a. Ms. Casey.

Mark and Helly's intimate moment in Severance Episode 6 was in stark contrast to an earlier scene in Episode 4, which involved Helena, not Helly. In Episode 4, Mark unknowingly became intimate with Helena, the outie version of Helly. This revelation was a major betrayal for both characters.

Scott pointed out the difference between the two moments, calling them "very different circumstances." He elaborated, "While one of those scenes is a deeply disturbing betrayal, the other is the physical culmination of a slow-building romance."

Mark later confessed to Helly about what had happened, and her response was unexpected. Instead of being angry with him, she realized that Helena had also manipulated her. This led Helly to open up to Mark, creating a stronger bond between them.

Britt Lower, who plays Helly, shared that Episode 6’s scene was also empowering for her character. Speaking to Variety, she described it as a reclamation of Helly’s own body and choices.

She said it was a brave act to be vulnerable enough to say, "I want this," to Mark. Lower also stated how Helly’s decision was connected to her deeper fears. She said that Helly is very rarely rattled by anything, but her heart opening to connection is the scariest thing, not just to Mark but to her chosen family of Dylan and Irving.

While Mark and Helly’s relationship moved forward, Mark’s search for Ms. Casey remained a major part of the season. His reintegration meant that his outie and innie experiences were merging, which could complicate his romance with Helly.

The show also hinted at how Lumon could manipulate the severance chip, with Helena taking full advantage of this until Episode 4’s shocking twist.