Severance Star John Turturro Gives a Peek Into His Decades-Long Friendship With Christopher Walken: 'Do I Annoy You?'

Severance star John Turturro and Christopher Walken have been friends for decades and are sharing the screen in new episodes of the thriller series. The duo sat down for a segment with People magazine and recalled some sweet and hilarious moments from the set of the show.

In the joint interview, Turturro revealed that he has the utmost fun with Walken on set, one of the reasons being that it is easy to develop chemistry with the actor.

Walken then asks The Batman star, “Do I annoy you?” Turturro quips in response, "No, no. You never have. No." The Click actor reacts, “Good.”

Further into the conversation, Turturro reveals, "I know that you like it when my wife makes banana bread. If I bring something to set and share it with you, I know you like that."

He continues to joke, "That's sort of an important thing—sharing home-cooked baked goods. That's why we've worked together so many times."

Turturro and Walken’s friendship dates back to when the former attended the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale for his graduate studies, while Walken was performing in Yale Repertory Productions at the time. Recalling the old days, the Barton Fink actor shared, "I remember I said hello to you. I was an usher. I was a student."

Walken added, "And then we did Search and Destroy." He went on to say that the cast worked through many late nights to complete the shoot.

Meanwhile, in Severance, Turturro plays the role of Irving, while Christopher Walken portrays Burt Goodman. The show's second season is available to stream on Apple TV+.