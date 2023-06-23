Severe 'apple-sized' hail wreaks havoc at Louis Tomlinson concert, leaves attendees injured

During the highly anticipated Louis Tomlinson concert at the Amphitheatre in Red Rocks, Colorado, an unexpected and violent hailstorm descended upon the crowd, causing many injuries to them, and terrible chaos. As seen in a video uploaded by The Weather Channel several hailstones that were the size of apples, lead to significant harm and disruption of the event. The incident left numerous concertgoers injured, plunging the atmosphere into chaos and panic.

A terrifying experience for the attendees

As reported in the Colorado-based newspaper, The Gazette, the attendees shared their terrifying experiences as the hailstones rained down on the crowd. One concertgoer described it as the most frightening night of their life, seeking refuge under a sign with their sister.

Injuries, including bleeding and sizable bumps on the head, heightened concerns for everyone's safety. Another witness detailed the hailstones' colossal size, as per the report. Several concertgoers linked the hailstorms to apples which left the ground resembling a snow-covered landscape. The destructive force of the hail was evident, as it shattered windshields and posed a significant threat to those in attendance.

Concert delayed and safety measures implemented

Due to the severity of the hailstorm, the concert had to be delayed to ensure the safety of the audience. The West Metro Fire Rescue swiftly responded to the emergency, but the full extent of injuries and the number of potential patients were yet to be determined. Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre promptly advised concertgoers to seek shelter inside their vehicles, prioritizing their well-being until further notice. The unique natural rock formations of the venue added an additional layer of concern as attendees navigated the treacherous weather conditions.

Nestled near Morrison, Colorado, the Red Rocks Amphitheatre is celebrated for its picturesque beauty and exceptional acoustics. However, on this ill-fated night, nature's fury disrupted what was meant to be a memorable musical experience, serving as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of weather and the paramount importance of prioritizing safety during such events.

ALSO READ: Does Louis Tomlinson keep in touch with his One Direction bandmates? Singer REVEALS

Chaos filled concerts in the past

The shocking hailstorm incident at the Louis Tomlinson concert is reminiscent of other concerts that descended into chaos, leaving lasting impressions on both performers and fans. One such event was the notorious Altamont Free Concert in 1969, where the dream of peace and music turned into a nightmare. The concert witnessed violent clashes between the audience and security, culminating in the tragic death of a concertgoer.

Similarly, the ill-fated Fyre Festival in 2017 promised luxury and exclusivity but devolved into a logistical disaster. Attendees were met with inadequate accommodations, a lack of basic necessities, and an overall atmosphere of chaos and disappointment. These incidents serve as stark reminders of the importance of proper planning, organization, and ensuring the safety and well-being of concert attendees.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Louis Tomlinson’s 19 year old sister Phoebe announces pregnancy; details inside