‘Sew the hems of his pants..’: When Scarlett Johansson addressed Woody Allen abuse controversy and how criticism was ‘irresponsible’

Scarlett Johansson, prominently known for her role as Black Widow in the MCU, has always expressed her opinions strongly. It appears like the superstar too didn’t shy away from expressing her opinions after being dragged with the infamous Woody Allen sexual abuse allegations by Dylan Farrow back in 2014. In an interview with The Guardian , Johansson noted that she can not take sides on the case as she is completely unaware of the situation and has been associated with it by abrupt “irresponsible” mention in Dylan Farrow’s open letter.

Scarlett Johansson on being dragged into Woody Allen's sexual abuse allegations

The Woody Allen sexual abuse allegations were not new, but they resurfaced prominently in an open letter from Dylan Farrow, Allen's estranged daughter. The letter detailed Farrow's alleged sexual abuse by Allen and mentioned several Hollywood figures along with him, including Scarlett Johansson, Cate Blanchett, Alec Baldwin, and others, who found themselves under the much-uninvited spotlight.

In the conversation with The Guardian, Johansson didn't mince words when she expressed her perspective on the criticism. She characterized it as irresponsible to involve actors in such a sensitive issue about which they are not even aware. She shared, “I think it’s irresponsible to take a bunch of actors that will have a Google alert on and to suddenly throw their name into a situation that none of us could knowingly comment on. That just feels irresponsible to me.”

Scarlett Johansson expresses her views on Woody Allen's sexual abuse allegations

In 1992, Woody Allen, the renowned filmmaker, was alleged by his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow, then aged seven, for sexually molesting her in the home of her adoptive mother, actress Mia Farrow. Though Allen was never convicted, these allegations grabbed the attention of the masses. Johansson, who has collaborated with the renowned filmmaker on multiple occasions further talked about the backlash received by Allen, sharing that she is genuinely unaware of any substantial backlash.

She emphasizes that Allen has not been prosecuted or found guilty of any crime related to the allegations, making it difficult for her or anyone else to take a definitive stance. “I’m unaware that there has been a backlash,” Lucy actor recalled. “I think he’ll continue to know what he knows about the situation, and I’m sure the other people involved have their own experience with it. It’s not like this is somebody who has been prosecuted and found guilty of something, and you can then go, ‘I don’t support this lifestyle or whatever.’ I mean, it’s all guesswork.” The superstar concluded that as she is unaware of the situation and “it would be ridiculous” for her “to make any kind of assumption one way or the other.”

Asteroid City actress and Allen though have been known for being close with each other and have even been captured complementing each other in the past. Allen didn't shy away from expressing his admiration for Johansson, and even labeled her, what many will consider to be problematic today, as "sexually overwhelming" and praised her acting prowess. To this Johansson quirkily stated that she would gladly "sew the hems of his pants if he asked me to." The duo may have been close to each other in the past but Johansson effectively distanced herself from the allegations, and him in the process over the years.

Meanwhile, the backlash against the director is very much alive, as controversies about him still creep up now and then.

