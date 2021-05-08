Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis will NOT be reprising his role for the series reboot

Jason Lewis aka Smith Jerrod of Sex and the City confirms he won't be returning to the show's reboot.

A sad news for Sex and the City fans as the show's heartthrob, Smith Jerrod played by Jason Lewis won't be making a return to the show's reboot. The actor recently spoke about the show's reboot and revealed that he wasn't approached for the same. With Kim Catrall who starred as Samantha Jones on the popular series not returning for the reboot, her boyfriend's character of Smith Jerrod too will not be a part of the show.

Speaking about the show's revival, Jason told Daily Front Row, "I have not [been approached}, but I would be the last to know! As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."It was confirmed in January this year that Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will return to the small screen as Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte for the show's reboot.

As per People, a 10-episode production of the reboot was given a green signal by producer Michael Patrick King. Among other characters from the original that will make a return include John Corbett's Aidan.

The Sex and the City revival show titled And Just Like That will focus on Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda's characters navigating their life and friendship in their 50s. The show is also expected to introduce a host of new characters. It has also been reported by TV Line that SJP and King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York." Release date and more casting announcements on the reboot are expected to be announced soon.

