Sex and the City actor Willie Garson passes away at 57; Cynthia Nixon, Ben Stiller and more pay tribute

Actor Willie Garson, best known for playing Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City passed away aged 57. The actor's family confirmed the news to Variety on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been disclosed. Garson apart from Sex and the City, also famously played Mozzie on White Collar. Willie's sudden demise was mourned by Cynthia Nixon and others.

Garson became famous for his Sex and the City character Stanford Blatch thanks to his likable presence and his amazing equation with Sarah Jessica Parker who essayed Carrie Bradshaw on the show. As Carrie's best friend, Garson's Stanford was considered a lovable character and fans of the show will dearly miss watching Garson in the show's upcoming revival And Just Like That for which Willie had returned to reprise his role. Garson also famously starred in a cameo on Friends as Ross' neighbour Steve.

After hearing the shocking news of Garson's demise, his co-star Cynthia Nixon penned a heartfelt tribute for the star and wrote, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

Also, Garson's on-screen partner from Sex and the City, actor Mario Cantone, mourned his loss and wrote, "I couldn’t have had a more brilliant TV partner. I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with Sadness. Taken away from all of us way soon. You were a gift from the gods. Rest my sweet friend. I love you."

Actor Ben Stiller also took to Twitter to express his grief over the passing of Willie and wrote a message for the late actor's son saying, "Sending love to @WillieGarson’s son Nathen. Your dad was strong and respected in his community of fellow actors and his philanthropy was constant and committed. I’m grateful I knew him. He was also really really funny."

We send our heartfelt condolences to Willie Garson's family and hope they find strength in this trying time.