THIS Sex and the City alum ALMOST essayed the role of Monica Geller on Friends; FIND OUT

Actress Kristin Davis recently made an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden and opened up about her Sex and the City character Charlotte York. The actress also revealed that she once auditioned for the role of Monica Geller on Friends, ultimately played by Courteney Cox. She said: "I think I was about one of like 8,000 young ladies who read for Monica," The actress also mentioned that she and Courteney were friends from yoga class.

Courteney invited Kristin and some other yoga class buddies to go shopping for a Porsche since she had just filmed a pilot that she was "feeling really good about," Kristin said. It ended up being the iconic series we all know and love: Friends. While Davis didnt play the role of the “crazy plate lady” on the show, as fans might remember, the actres did make a cameo in the show in season "seven, seven, SEVEN." She guest starred as a friend of Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and love interest of Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Recalling the role, however, Kristin said that it came with challenges. "I remember losing sleep," she said of her role as Erin. "Partly because of the live audience, but partly because you're in this world that has been created that is so alive and so specific and you're trying to make sure you're fitting yourself in there properly."

Even though she didn't land the role of Monica on the show, Kristin went on to essay the role of Charlotte York in another iconic 90s show–Sex and the City. Since then, the show has continued their story via 2 films and have just released the reboot show of the franchise–And Just Like That.

