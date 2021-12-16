Sex and the City alum Penelope Cruz ‘could not believe’ THIS plot twist in SATC reboot And Just Like That

Penélope Cruz who made a small but memorable cameo in Sex and the City 2, recently opened up about the shocking death in the show–And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival. Speaking to ET, about Mr Big’s untimely passing from the show, Cruz said "I guess most people know already, but I could not believe it. I'm thinking then, maybe 50 episodes will be with flashbacks and we will get to have a little more of that relationship there."

Cruz who’s an Academy Award-winning actress was being recognised for her contributions to the cinema at the 14th MOMA Art Benefit. In previous years, the MOMA has recognized the likes of Cate Blanchett, Tom Hanks and Martin Scorsese in the category. Cruz also told ET she felt "happy and grateful" to be receiving such a distinction. She said: “It's a huge honour, and I feel happy and grateful and kind of overwhelmed. And I will relax after my speech because it always makes me nervous to get up there and speak. I am very touched by all the friends that have come here tonight to support and this is a huge honour for me."

In other news, Cruz has been making headlines for her new film Parallel Mothers and even generating Oscar buzz. If you didnt know, the story revolves around two women sharing a hospital room where they are going to give birth. Both are single and became pregnant by accident. Janis (Cruz), middle-aged, doesn’t regret it and she is exultant. The other, Ana (Milena Smit), an adolescent, is scared, repentant and traumatized.

Speaking of the film, she said: "The thing is that, to have been able to play her, to play this character, has already been such an incredible treasure, such an incredible gift that Pedro has given me once again, so I'm very grateful for his trust and what more could I ask for? I've learned so much from him. And he's someone so important in my life. He's not just a director I work with, he's one of my closest friends, he's like family. He keeps challenging me with these beautiful characters and I feel really, really grateful."

