Sex and the City Climax 2.0: Carrie Bradshaw ends up with Aidan Shaw instead of Big; How would you end series?

Carrie Bradshaw’s relationship with Mr. Big and Aidan Shaw was the highlight of her dating life in Sex and the City. While the character eventually ended up with Big, fans always had a soft spot for Aidan. Given a chance to rewrite the ending, what would be your Sex and the City Climax 2.0?

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw dated all types of men on Sex and the City. While for one reason or another, most of these relationships never turned into something meaningful, the series paid special attention to her romance with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan Shaw (John Corbett). Carrie bumped into Mr. Big in the very first season, who was by her side till the very end. On the other hand, she met Aidan, a charming furniture designer who gave us major boyfriend goals, in season 3.

While Carrie eventually ended up with Mr. Big, after a long on-and-off relationship, many Sex in the City fans still believe that Aidan was any day better than Big for Carrie. In fact, some even believe that he was too good for her. For starters, the character was a perfect boyfriend when it came to treating Carrie with love and respect. He was even great with her friends. Remember how he helped Carrie’s friend Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) when she pulled her neck?

Fans were furious when she cheated on him with Big and ended up breaking their relationship. However, for the sake of his love, Aidan gave her a second chance and the two again got together in season 4. This time, the two confronted their past and fell in love with each other all over again. However, Carrie again ended up breaking Aidan’s heart when he proposes her and she said yes only to eventually say no. In the end, Carrie and Big reunited, despite their toxic dating history.

What if instead of finding her happy ending with Big, who clearly had some major commitment issues, Carrie had ended up with Aidan, who always promised to give her everything she could have ever wanted? Would your version of the story end with Carrie and Aidan getting married and starting a happy family? There could be countless other alternate endings to the 1998 sitcom and we would like to know how you would have ended the series in the comments section below.

Credits :YouTube

