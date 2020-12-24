Sex and the City reboot CONFIRMED without Samantha aka Kim Cattrall; Alum says ‘have to let go of that’

After HBO recently confirmed a Sex and the City reboot without Kim Cattrall who played the infamous Samantha on the show via Page Six, here’s what Kim had to say about it.

A Sex and the City reboot on HBO Max is coming, and Kim Cattrall had a surprising reaction on not being a part of the spinoff. Page Six reported on Tuesday, December 22, that a Sex and the City limited series is in the works for HBO Max. The newspaper reported that three of the four original stars from Sex and the City are set to reprise their roles. This, of course, includes Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York.) The only main cast member not set to return is Cattrall, who played Samantha from seasons 1 to season 6 of the HBO series. Sex and the City fans shouldn’t be surprised that Samantha won’t be in the reboot. In a 2019 interview with The Daily Mail, Cattrall said that she has no plans to ever reprise her role as Samantha. “It’s a no from me,” she said.

“You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun.” Her comment came after her feud with Parker, whom she slammed in 2017 after SJP confirmed that a third Sex and the City movie was cancelled due to Cattrall’s choice not to return to the franchise. “I hate to be a spoilsport, but what would the next story be? Whether you liked it or not, the reality is, authentically—there were not alternative facts here! — there was backlash,” Cattrall told Entertainment Tonight in 2017 following the news of Sex and the City 3‘s cancellation. “The reality of what [a third movie] would be—there’s nothing concrete.”

As for what Cattrall thinks of the Sex and the City reboot, the actress told Women’s Prize for Fiction on Tuesday (the same day the revival news broke) that she feels “lucky” to have played Samantha but has no interest in every playing her again. “It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were,” she said. “Walking away, even if it’s the only thing to do, you always feel, it’s a bit of shame, I think. The taste of shame and you have to let go of that. You don’t want to become that caged bird.”

Cattrall also responded to backlash she received for not wanting to reprise her role as Samantha. “I remember getting a lot of grief on social media for not wanting to do a film. It was astonishing some of the things people wrote to me—’I work in a bank and I don’t like this person and I don’t like the hours, but I do it. So you just do it!'” Cattrall said. “Give me what I want. I do it. I’m miserable, you be miserable too.” She continued, “I want to use my platform to tell stories about women my age who have gone through loss. Loss is the biggest headache for my ’60s so far, I’ve lost my father. I’ve lost my brother.”

