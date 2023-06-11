Sex and the City star Kristin Davis opens up about being 'ridiculed' for using fillers: I have shed tears

Kristin Davis admitted that she turned to Botox to maintain her appearance and didn’t try anything else for a long time. But when she tried facial and lip fillers, the actress was brutally trolled online. The star cast of Sex and the City became a topic of conversation in 2021 after the show's spin-off ‘And Just Like That’ premiered on HBO in 2021. Kristin Davis said that the level of intensity with which people commented on their hair and face was shocking. Sarah Jessica Parker also called the comments on her and her co-stars’ appearance as ‘misogynistic chatter’.

Kristin Davis talks about her experience with cosmetic procedures

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Sex and the City star Kristin Davis opened up about her experience with cosmetic procedures. She spoke about getting trolled and the impact that it had on her. The actress revealed how social media trolls and mean comments criticizing her lip fillers made her cry.

The 58-year-old actress said, “I have done fillers and it’s been good and I’ve done fillers and it’s been bad." Davis added, “I’ve had to get them dissolved and I’ve been ridiculed relentlessly. And I have shed tears about it. It’s very stressful.”

Kristin Davis on how no one told her that fillers looked bad

Davis also mentioned that for the longest time, no one told her that fillers didn’t look good. Eventually, her ‘good friends’ confronted her about the lip fillers. The Sex and the City star said that just like the other actors she trusted the doctors with cosmetic procedures and when it went wrong she had to take a hit from the public.

Kristin Davis, who is known for her role as Charlotte York Goldenblatt in the Sex and the City also talked about people’s double standards about her looks. She said, “It's hard to be confronted with your younger self at all times. And it's a challenge to remember that you don't have to look like that. The internet wants you to – but they also don't want you to. They're very conflicted…”

And Just Like That starring Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Cynthia Nixon will premiere on HBO on June 22, 2023. Kim Cattrall who was absent from the first season will also make a cameo appearance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Cattrall to reprise iconic role as Samantha Jones in ‘And Just Like That...’ season 2