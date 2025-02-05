Sex and The City's Kristin Davis Recalls 'Totally Blowing' Melrose Place Audition; Reveals 'My Character...'

Kristin Davis who played the beloved Charlotte York in the hit drama Sex and The City and its spin-off series And Just Like That, is entering an exciting new era of her career. The actress will host her own iHeartRadio podcast Are You a Charlotte? and episodes of the popular show and narrate anecdotes.

Before nabbing her breakout SATC role, Davis — who studied acting at Rutgers University and after graduation — started with small roles on ER and daytime soaps. The actress got her first big break in the series Melrose Place and opened up about her experience for the first time.

“Well, here’s a story I’ve never told,” she told the outlet. It’s been 30 years since Davis portrayed Brooke Armstrong on Aaron Spelling’s nighttime soap. The show followed a group of young friends living in Melrose Place.

The actress revealed that she had already started working on her plan B — opening a yoga studio by the time she was offered the part. She recalled that the final round of auditions came down to her and two other actors, one of whom has since won 2 Oscars.

“Hilary Swank walked out and was like, ‘Oh, I totally blew it,’” Davis recalled. However, the And Just Like That actress landed the job and starred on the show in 1995 and 1996. She revealed that the creators didn’t know what to do with her character, which left her worried about her story arc every week.

“I would get my script, and I would just be like, ‘Oh, Jesus, what am I gonna do this week?’ My character was very conniving!” Davis revealed. Reflecting on her experience working with costar Heather Locklear, the actress praised her “incredibly” nice behavior and the example she set about gracefully handling fame.

