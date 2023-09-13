Sex Education Season 4 : Release Date, Story Plot, Cast and everything we know so far

Netflix's hit series Sex Education is gearing up for its fourth season, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Created by Laurie Nunn, Sex Education has become a favorite for its ability to tackle sensitive topics while delivering laughs and touching moments. As we eagerly await the release of Season 4, there's a lot to look forward to. Here's everything we know so far about Sex Education Season 4, Read on.

Sex Education Season 4 release date

The highly anticipated fourth season of Sex Education is on the horizon, Netflix has officially released the Trailer on the 12th and announced the release date to be the 21st of September 2023. All eight episodes of the series will be released on the same date. However, Season 4 is the final installment of Sex Education.

ALSO READ: MTV VMAs 2023: Selena Gomez's subtle reaction to Chris Brown's nomination goes VIRAL

Sex Education Season 4 story plot

In the upcoming season, titled Sex School, the students of Moordale Secondary face a new challenge as their school's funding is jeopardized due to their colorful display on Opening Day. While they must complete their school year, the question remains: where will they finish their high school education? The season explores the students' journey to adapt to a new school environment and maintain the teachings of sex therapist Jean Milburn.

The official synopsis read,

“Following the closure of Moordale Secondary, Otis and Eric now face a new frontier - their first day at Cavendish Sixth Form College. Otis is nervous about setting up his new clinic, whilst Eric is praying they won’t be losers again. But Cavendish is a culture shock for all the Moordale students - they thought they were progressive but this new college is another level. There’s daily yoga in the communal garden, a strong sustainability vibe, and a group of kids who are popular for being… kind?! Viv is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson is still struggling to get over Cal. Aimee tries something new by taking an Art A-Level and Adam grapples with whether mainstream education is for him. Over in the US, Maeve is living her dream at the prestigious Wallace University, being taught by cult author Thomas Molloy. Otis is pining after her, whilst adjusting to not being an only child at home, or the only therapist on campus…”

Sex Education Season 4 Cast and who will not be returning

The cast for Season 4 includes returning favorites such as:

Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Gillian Anderson as Jean Milburn

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Alistair Petrie as Michael Groff

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti

Aimée Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs

Mimi Keene as Ruby Matthews

George Robinson as Isaac Goodwin

Chinenye Ezeudu as Vivienne Odusanya

Dua Saleh as Cal Bowman

Samantha Spiro as Maureen Groff

Jim Howick as Colin Hendricks

Daniel Ings as Dan

However, several cast members from previous seasons will not be returning, including Simone Ashley (Olivia), Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), and Rakhee Thakrar (Emily Sands).

Watch the trailer here:

ALSO READ: ‘I’d rather sit still than be dragged for being myself’: Selena Gomez reacts to criticism over reaction to Chris Brown’s VMA nomination