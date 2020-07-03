Sex Education star Asa Butterfield on losing Spider Man to Tom Holland: Tom did amazing things with Peter

Asa Butterfield was one of the frontrunners for the role of Spider-Man before Tom Holland was chosen for the role. The Sex Education star opened up about losing the role.

Before Tom Holland bagged the role for Spider-Man, Asa Butterfield was among the frontrunners for the role. However, the actor eventually lost the role to Tom and the former shot to fame with his role in Sex Education. Tom debut as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and he has become a synonym to Spider-Man while Asa stayed tight-lipped about losing out on the role. But the actor has now opened up about the loss and said Tom did a good job at essaying the role.

Speaking with Collider, Asa confessed he might have not done as good a job as Tom. "Tom did amazing things with Peter and he had an entirely different portrayal of him and I think it’s worked so well in the universe and in that part, and I don’t think I could do it. So I think all things work out in the end," he said. Speaking about the impact of losing the role, Asa said, "Every so often there’s a part [that you really want] and it’s a script you love, and you kind of put your heart and soul into it, and you don’t get it. And it is tough and it is shit, but I often find that something even better comes out of it at the end. And so in the case of Spider-Man, I did Sex Ed, because I wouldn’t have been able to do both of those at the same time.”

He added that the rejection helped him learn some important lessons. "I think as an actor and going out for roles, there’s only so much you can do and everyone’s gonna have a different take on a part and look at a character in different ways, have a different sort of performance, and you kind of have to stick with what you think. And if that isn’t necessary in line with what the director and the producers want, then it’s like, there’s nothing you can do about that," he said.

"You might just not be the right person, and that’s out of your hands. And that’s something I’ve learned, something that I think is great to help me kind of get over it," Asa added. Do you think Tom is the apt choice for Spider-Man? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

