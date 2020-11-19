Sexiest Man Alive 2020: Joe Jonas vs Zayn Malik? Find out who People crowned as the 'Sexiest New Dad'

People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: Readers' Choice Poll results are finally out and read below to know who between Joe Jonas and Zayn Malik was declared Sexiest New Dad.

This week has been all about bringing sexy back as People finally unveiled that it was none other Michael B. Jordan of Black Panther fame who was declared Sexiest Man Alive 2020. Moreover, People also revealed the results of Sexiest Man Alive 2020: Readers' Choice Poll which featured categories like Guy Who Has Been Sexy So Long, they Should Retire His Sexy Jersey Number and Sexiest Royal amongst several other titles.

When it comes to the category of Sexiest New Dad, the category boasted of stiff competition with names like Joe Jonas, Zayn Malik, Ed Sheeran, Joshua Jackson and Artem Chigvintsev added to the mix. While one would assume the former One Direction alum to have a clean win on this one, it was actually the fellow Jonas Brother who was declared Sexiest New Dad. Joe, along with Sophie Turner, welcomed their baby girl Willa Jonas on July 22 and since then, the couple has been keeping it lowkey with their central focus on their tiny munchkin.

On the other hand, Zayn and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl reportedly on September 19 and are also invested in complete family time at the moment. Congratulating Joe on the 'sexy' tag, People wrote, "All these guys (Ed Sheeran, Artem Chigvintsev, Zayn Malik and Joshua Jackson) got a fatherhood glow-up this year, but Joe Jonas has the dad bod PEOPLE readers most admire."

Congratulations, Joe Jonas!

ALSO READ: People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020: BTS member Jungkook wins the deserved title of 'Sexiest International Man'

Was Joe Jonas your choice for Sexiest New Dad? Yay or Zayn Malik all the way? Share your pick with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×