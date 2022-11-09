Sexiest Man Alive 2022 Chris Evans reveals THIS is something he 'absolutely wants' outside of acting

Let's face it! We're still not over the fact that Chris Evans has finally been crowned People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022, and we're also wondering what took so long... Nevertheless, the good news spread like wildfire as the handsome hunk gave a fun interview to the magazine talking about how his mother will be "so happy" about her son's new title.

During his interview, Chris Evans spoke about his Hollywood career, which has spanned more than two decades and refuses to die down in steam. However, Evans revealed that he's also thinking a lot more about his future outside of acting, particularly, marriage and fatherhood: "That's absolutely something I want." Alas, don't expect the 41-year-old actor to talk much about that when it happens: "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."

We can absolutely envision it; Chris Evans would make a loving husband and a doting dad!

Chris Evans is Ready to Slow Down His Hollywood Career

Chris Evans also spoke candidly about how he's ready to slow down, 22 years into his Hollywood career: "The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

However, The Gray Man star is in no rush to slow down, just yet, as he has many exciting projects in the pipeline. Chris Evans is currently shooting for Jake Kasdan's Red One alongside Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock. The action-adventure Christmas movie is slated to release during the holiday season of 2023. Chris will also be starring in Dexter Fletcher's romantic action-adventure film Ghosted opposite his Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. There's also David Yates' Pain Hustlers, a conspiracy drama movie, in which Evans stars opposite Emily Blunt. The synopsis of Pain Hustlers reads: "High school dropout Liza Drake [Emily Blunt] lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida, where she soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences."