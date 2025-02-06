Shaboozey Gushes About Beyoncé, Reveals Golden Advice She Gave Him During His Cowboy Carter Feature

Shaboozey's ascent into stardom in the country music world was sealed when his song A Bar Song (Tipsy) started receiving immense attention, but his journey to success began early as a featured act on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, which won at the Grammys. Recently, the singer, whose birth name is Collins Obinna Chibueze, shared Queen Bey's ultimate advice that became indelible to him.

In an interview with People, the 29-year-old singer said that he cherished his memories of working with the 35-time Grammy winner. But Queen Bey gave him one piece of advice that he clings to this day: She told him to be himself. That gave him the reassurance he needed to feel authentic in his art.

The singer recalled, "When I was recording the songs on her album, [I was like], 'Oh man, I can't do these runs' or 'I am nowhere near the vocalist, performer or anything Beyoncé is.' And I kind of got in my head about that."

He added, "What they told me was, 'Hey, we brought you here for you to do you, for you to be yourself.'"

Queen Bey's advice for Chibueze was, he said, "Just be confident in the fact that you are different, you are unique and that's what people are going to resonate with."

A Bar Song (Tipsy) topped Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart and cemented itself for 19 weeks on the Hot 100 surpassing the record set by Lil Nas X’s 2018 country hip-hop mega hit Old Town Road.

Shaboozey also revealed his early exposure to country music. He drew inspiration from early country artists with unique voices such as Johnny Cash and Marty Robbins, who excelled in story-telling and voice. Apart from featuring on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, the Virginia-born singer co-penned Spaghettii with a stellar cast of Linda Martell, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus, and Post Malone.