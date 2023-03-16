Shadow and Bone: Is Season 3 happening? Release date, cast, and more details here

Netflix's much-loved fantasy drama, Shadow and Bone season 2, is finally here and fans are completely obsessed with it. The show revolves around Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who realizes she has exceptional abilities and must battle terrible forces to reconcile her world. After nearly two years of anticipation for season two, fans are ready to take a plunge into the Grishaverse once again with season 3. Here's everything we know about Season 3 of Netflix's Shadow and Bone so far.

What will Season 3 be about?

Season 3 of Shadow and Bone will be inspired by the events in the final book by author Leigh Bardugo. In that novel, Alina, who has attained near-saintlike status, uses her expanding powers as the Sun Summoner to finally defeat the Darkling, with dire ramifications for her allies and the world at large.

Who will be in Shadow and Bone Season 3?

The entire cast is anticipated to reprise their roles. The season boasts of a stellar cast, including Archie Renaux who will be playing the role of Mal, Daisy Head will be seen as Genya, Jessi Mei Li as Alina, Calahan Skogman as Matthias, Sujaya Das Gupta as Zoya, Freddy Karter as Krez, Kit Young as Jesper, Ben Barnes as the Darkling and Amita Suman would be portraying as Inej.

When will Season 3 be released?

Sadly, the announcement of Shadow and Bone season 3 has not yet been made by Netflix. But, if an announcement is near, we can expect Season 3 to go at a slightly faster pace than Season 2, given that Covid's production limits are no longer as stringent. Season 1 of the show was released in April 2021 and season 2 was just released on March 16, 2023. If Netflix maintains its current pace, season 3 might debut in spring 2025.

Check out the trailer of Shadow and Bone Season 2 below

Also read: Shadow and Bone: Jessie Mei Li's fantasy series to return for a second season on Netflix | PINKVILLA

Advertisement

Also read: Shadow and Bone's Archie Renaux believes fans could learn THIS from his character as Mal | PINKVILLA