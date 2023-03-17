Shadow and Bone Season 2: What happened to The Darkling? Ending explained

Shadow and Bone dropped season 2 consisting of eight episodes on March 16, 2023 on Netflix. This season follows the fast storyline of Leigh Bardugo Grishaverse’s magic. The story can be a bit confusing for the people with the multiple intersecting plots. But it certainly lived up to the brilliant first season of Shadow and Bones.

However by the end of eight episodes it can be concluded that the writers have introduced a new storyline along with keeping the possibility of the Shadow and Bone third season open.

Though the second season of Shadow and Bone follows multiple perspectives, it is focused on Alina's quest to end Fold forever by magnifying her power through the second and third amplifiers. This season sees Crows and Alina, Nikolai, Mal, and their allies fighting against The Darkling aka General Kirigan.

Alina finds that Mal was the Firebird, Morozova’s third amplifier that Alina was seeking. The group decided to use Tamar’s heartrender gift to stop Mal’s heart long enough so that Alina can kill Fold. However, things take a turn and Alina fatally stabs Mal to unleash Firebird power and destroy Fold. She then kills Kirigan and shadow monsters with a Neshyenyer sword. The Sun Summoner brings Mal back to life using merzost and in the process tapping dark energy.

After the final battle, Mal struggles to find a new purpose and therefore decides with Alina to split ways until fate brings them together. Later during coronation, Alina uses her power to stop the woman who attacked the crowd but it is revealed that her power is coming out as dark magic now.

With this new storyline, the return of Shadow and Bone new season is quite possible.

