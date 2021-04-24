Shadow and Bone Twitter reaction: Netizens hail the adaptation of classic novel for gorgeousness and accuracy

Much awaited series Shadow and Bone on the classical novel made on an epic scale just hit the streaming and fans are going gaga with each member of the cast.

Shadow and Bone was one of the most awaited series of 2021 as it begins the Grisha trilogy. The novel by Leigh Bardugo was long due to being made into an epic scale series and some of the netizens have actually compared it to Game of Thrones. The series has hit the streaming giant on April 23 with all 8 episodes dropping at the same time and bingeing for the weekend has begun. The anticipation of the show has created an immense hype around it and fans could not wait to praise what they have waited for years.

Kit Young who plays the character of Jesper Fahey has been widely appreciated for not only his performance but the accuracy he brought to the role in terms of how fans have imagined the character while reading the novel. A similar effect could be sensed for Ben Barnes who plays General Kirigan and fans could not be happier with his performance. In a rather long list of brilliant shot cinematic scenes in the series, the goat has absolutely been winning the hearts of netizens.

Take a look at what Netizens have to say:

this scene is truly the peak of cinematic writing#ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/JaijlCYyxt — ames is the #1 kaz with a goat stan (@oncatmorozova) April 23, 2021

perfect casting does exist!! as a reader, i am soo happy & contented w/ everything & how they combined the characters of s&b and soc is genius!! everyone did justice to their characters & i love it when they say iconic lines from the books!! we need more @netflix! #ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/fXO6ssZy6r — (@estheticalrh) April 23, 2021

Cw // #ShadowAndBone spoilers

THE CINEMATOGRAPHY OF THIS SCENE pic.twitter.com/j8LCm7IMVQ — expresso depresso (she/her) (@aceetlstan) April 23, 2021

can we just realized that we literally won with ben barnes as the darkling? #ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/UvF7KYpp59 — ela (@inmetamorphosi) April 23, 2021

The way Kit Young stole the whole show should be illegal IM IN LOVE #ShadowAndBone pic.twitter.com/1xTwrVfwIZ — Nana (Wylan’s hoe) (@WylansBitch) April 23, 2021

Shadow and Bone has been declared the mighty winner of a series on the opening night itself. It is one of the first in the Grisha trilogy and perhaps the streaming giant will make no amends in carrying forward the trilogy into its second part. Shadow and Bone has been adapted into streaming by legendary Eric Heisserer who has previously written films like Lights Out, Arrival, and Bird Box.

