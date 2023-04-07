Shadow and Bone: Will there be a season 3 and what to expect from it; All details revealed

Shadow and Bone is a Netflix series Grishaverse books by Leigh Bardugo. Some well-known stars like Ben Barnes, Jessie Mei Li, Freddy Carter, and Archie Renaux are in the cast of the series. Eric Heisserer is the creator of the show. Shadow and Bone Season 2 was released after a two-year break between Seasons 1 and 2. Viewers are curious Shadow and Bone will get a season 3. Here is everything we know.

What to expect from Shadow and Bone Season 3

There are a lot of possibilities for where the storyline of Shadow and Bone season 3 can go. Although Season 2 has managed to cover a majority of the events from the book Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising, with the finale ending with the Darkling’s death. The end of season 2 has left fans with a lot of questions, like if Alina is a Shadow summoner now and what is happening to Nikolai at the end of season 2.

The writer of the book hinted that the new season could consist of a storyline from multiple books. Leigh Bardugo said she wouldn’t be surprised if they pulled some things from different books. She continued, "This is something that Eric has done very well. He’s super-familiar with the entire canon, and so it’s made it possible to drop in things like The Demon in the Wood and The Language of Thorns and maybe even King of Scars because there shouldn’t really be a limit within that universe.” It is possible that Season 3 of Shadow and Bone will be a spin-off.

Six of Crows

Since Season 1, fans of the book series have been curious if Six of Crows would be getting a dedicated Season. Eric Heisserer confirmed this in an interview while speaking about the spin-off, “be its own little season of fun that our characters would get to be a part of,” but this would totally depend on how well the second season performs.

“But of course, it’s about how well season 2 numbers do. And if so, then Daegan and I will continue to carry the mantle of both shows, which is also helpful because we have a lot of mouths to feed” — in terms of giving screen time to all the actors,” Eric Heisserer continued.

