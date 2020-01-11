Shaggy turned down a collaboration on Rihanna’s upcoming album because of this reason; Find Out

Shaggy recently revealed that he turned down a collaboration on Rihanna’s upcoming album. Read on to know more.

Contrary to what the fans were expecting, Shaggy will not make an appearance on Rihanna‘s upcoming music album. The 51-year-old musician passed on a collaboration with Riri because he was asked to audition for the record. During a recent interview with Daily Star, Shaddy revealed that while he was approached for the much-anticipated project, he said no because he did not want to audition for it. Although he did mention that the 31-year-old singer’s upcoming album’s line-up includes a lot of “great people”.

The wasn’t Me singer stated that there was no need for him to audition for the album and that he wants to leave that part for the “younger guys”. She also mentioned that according to what he has heard about the project so far, the album should be good. Although he will not be working Rihanna, the singer asserted that he welcomes artists taking inspiration from the dancehall genre. Calling it a healthy competition, Shaggy stated that he wants more people to perform the art form.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has been talking about her upcoming album for quite some time now. Last year, during an interaction with Vogue, the songstress revealed that her album with be a reggae-inspired piece of work. Earlier in May, Riri told T Style magazine that she has been working hard on a new album. While the singer has not revealed the name of the album, she has been referring to it as R9 in the interviews.

Recently, she even replied to a fan who asked, “where is the m.u.s.i.c. ???” on Instagram. “I know I know sis. I’m doing music. Simultaneously doing lingerie, makeup, film, amongst a couple other things that I enjoy. when the music is ready, you won’t have to ask for it. But it’s coming. Just not today sis. I’m hype too tho, it can’t come soon enough for me,” she promised her fan.

Read More