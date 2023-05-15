Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan set major couple goals as they twin in black for the book launch event; See PICS

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved actors around the globe owing to his down-to-earth behavior and acting prowess. The actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Besides being an outstanding artist, SRK is a doting father and a loving husband who is always there to be the biggest cheerleader for his wife Gauri Khan. The adorable pair never fail to give us major couple goals with their loving pictures and PDA. Today, at the book launch event, both Gauri and SRK exuded elegance as they posed for the paps.

Shah Rukh Khana and Gauri Khan exude elegance at the book launch event

Bollywood’s adored couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan turned heads as they arrived at the latter’s book launch event in Mumbai. The couple looked stunning as they twinned in matching black outfits while posing for the paps. In the pictures, Gauri looked beautiful as she donned a black bodycon dress and accessorized her look with silver jewelry. SRK, on the other hand, looked dashing in a formal black suit. Moreover, the couple also interacted with the media and talked about the new book.

Here are the pictures

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie not only marked SRK’s comeback to the silver screen after 4 years but also broke all box office records. He will next be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Atlee’s Jawan alongside Nayanthara. Jawan also has a cameo of Deepika Padukone. Apart from this, SRK has also started shooting for his special cameo in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3.

