Shah Rukh Khan & Angelina Jolie, Kareena Kapoor & Leonardo DiCaprio; B Town stars and their Hollywood crushes

When it comes to discussing their love lives, Bollywood celebrities prefer keeping all the details about who they are dating and who they would like to date under tight wraps, but they never shy away from gushing about their Hollywood crushes. Bollywood is not just a regional film industry restricted to the Indian audience anymore. Thanks to a list of remarkable movies and exceptional actors, our film industry has gone global, and fans across the world swoon over them.

However, while there are millions who get starstruck by Bollywood actors, did you know even your favourite B Town stars have celebrity crushes? Here is list of a Bollywood stars and their Hollywood crushes.

and Angelina Jolie

It’s hard to not skip a beat every time we see SRK spreading his magic on the screens. Turns out, Angelina has the exact same effect on King Khan. The actor has admitted that he has a crush on the Maleficent actress. He once admitted that he would think about doing a Hollywood film if the project included Angelina.

Rani Mukerji and Brad Pitt

While her Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star has a crush on Angelina, Rani Mukherjee has reportedly admitted that she has a crush on one of the hottest Hollywood celebrities ever – Brad Pitt. Just like millions of women out there, The Mardaani actress also drools over the handsome hunk!

Diljit Dosanjh and Kylie Jenner

This might not come as a surprise for those who follow the actor-singer on social media. Diljit has a massive crush on Kylie and everyone on social media are acutely aware of it. His twitter and Instagram feeds are loaded with posts about the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star.

and Tom Cruise

While we can’t stop gushing about her beautiful dimples, Preity can stop crushing over Tom Cruise. And lucky for her, the actress even got to meet the Hollywood star when he visited India to promote Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Anil Kapoor, who played a cameo in the film hosted a special party for the actor, and Preity attended the bash. “What a gracious host Anil is & OMG! Tom used to be my heartthrob in Top Gun!” she tweeted from the party.

Kareena Kapoor and Leonardo DiCaprio

She might be married to one of the hottest Bollywood stars, But Kareena Kapoor can help but skip a beat every time she sees Leo. Reportedly, during an interview, when Kareena was asked to name one actor she would cheat her husband for and Bebo said Leonardo.

and Robert Pattinson

There are millions in India who can’t stop crushing over and Katrina has a special place in her heart for Robert. Reportedly, during a media interaction, the actress once admitted that she has a crush on the Twilight actor and that she can’t get him out of her head.

and Jessica Biel

Ranbir Kapoor, who has dated many beautiful Bollywood leading ladies, including and Katrina Kaif, in the past few years, reportedly confessed that he has a crush on wife American actress Jessica Biel.

