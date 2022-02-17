Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reportedly call it quits; Duo was 'barely spending any time together'

According to a new report, as per Page Six, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' relationship is over. According to In Touch Weekly, the "Divergent" actor, 30, and the NFL MVP, 38, have called off their engagement after nearly two years together.

“While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together,” says one insider, as per Page Six. “She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them was happy.” For months, there has been talk that the former couple were experiencing problems. They did not celebrate Rodger's birthday in December. The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, is "an independent guy," according to the sources, who also claim Aaron "got cold feet" about his upcoming wedding to the Big Little Lies actress, 30.

However, Shailene and the professional athlete kept their relationship private until they announced their engagement in February 2021. "I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career," Aaron said as he accepted the Most Valuable Player award at the 10th Annual NFL Honors, at the time. Interestingly, in November 2021, Shailene and Aaron were caught in a scandal after Aaron tested positive for COVID-19 and disclosed he had never been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Despite the uproar, Shailene backed her then-fiancé publicly and said, “Literally, you all need to calm the f—k down.” Despite Shailene's support throughout Aaron's vaccine incident, the pair's split up rumours also emerged in December 2021.

