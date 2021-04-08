Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers reveal what they fight about; Couple asks fans “is it just us?”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers recently chatted with fans and revealed what the newly engaged couple fights the most about. Scroll down to see what it was.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are one of Hollywood’s hottest new couples after he announced their surprise engagement back in February of 2021. The 29-year-old actress and 37-year-old MVP quarterback, who recently made their social media debut, did a live stream on Instagram recently and revealed some info about themselves.

At one point during the live stream, their dog came into view. Aaron tried to shoo the dog away, which prompted Shailene to ask the viewers a question. “Who else gets in fights with their partners about how much they get to cuddle with their dog? Is it just us?” Shailene said while laughing.

If you missed it, back in March, In a new chat via Instagram Live, the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback shared a couple of comments on his engagement to Woodley. “I’m recently engaged, so been enjoying that part of my life,” Aaron shared during an Instagram Live conversation with Zenith Watches CEO Julien Tornare.

“Obviously that’s the best thing that’s happened to me in the last year,” Aaron continued. For the unversed, Aaron shocked fans when he mentioned his “fiancee” during an NFL Honors acceptance speech in early February. The speech happened just days after we learned that he was dating the 29-year-old Big Little Lies actress. Shailene officially confirmed she and Aaron were engaged during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon several days later.

ALSO READ: Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to NFL star Aaron Rodgers: It's been a while

Share your comment ×