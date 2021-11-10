Shailene Woodley DEFENDS Aaron Rodgers amid Covid vaccine controversy: Calm the f*** down

Shailene Woodley is defending her fiance, Aaron Rodgers. After testing positive for coronavirus, the 29-year-old Big Little Lies actress replied to a Daily Mail report that claimed Aaron escaped quarantine to buy coffee in LA after testing positive for the virus.

Writing on the photos, Woodley said the person wasn’t even the Green Bay Packers quarterback: “Literally ya’ll need to calm the f*** down. This is straight up hilarious.” The Big Little Lies actor added: “News outlets still grasping at straws to disparage Aaron. Finding random f****** men on the streets of LA and saying its him.” On the since deleted posts, Woodley also said: “I know Aaron’s body very well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this random dude, are a lot bigger. ;).”

However, Rodgers, a three-time NFL MVP, has been criticised recently for claiming to be "immunised" against Covid before it was found that he had not been vaccinated after contracting the virus. As per The Independent, later, the great quarterback went on a rant against vaccinations and promoted the use of "homoeopathic" treatment. Meanwhile, Rodgers will be in isolation for at least 10 days, according to NFL regulations, and will miss the Packers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

At the same time, he just made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show and said “I made some comments that people might’ve felt were misleading…I take full responsibility for those comments,” adding that he’s “feeling better” and excited to get back to playing.

