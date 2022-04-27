Shailene Woodley is 'done' with Aaron Rodgers after giving their relationship a second chance; Reports

Are Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers over for good? After attempting to rekindle their romance earlier this year, the Big Little Lies actress is apparently "done" with the NFL star.

“Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” an insider told E! News. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.” The source added, “There was no reason to continue and she’s done with it again.” However, Woodley, 30, and Rodgers, 38, confirmed their engagement in February 2021 after discreetly dating since 2020. Multiple outlets stated that they had called off their engagement by February 2022.

According to sources at the time, the two did not agree on political convictions but just "agreed to disagree." Another source told People at the time, “They’re very different people with busy careers, and there were obstacles that they couldn’t surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just didn’t work out for them.” Interestingly, Woodley and Rodgers looked to have ended their relationship amicably, with the sportsman expressing his "unconditional love" for the actress after they called it quits.

They looked to give their romance a second opportunity soon after, as they were seen out and about in public together. In March, they were seen walking to the store together and even attending a wedding as each other's dates. According to a source at the time, they were "talking things over" and that things were "different" since Rodgers had more time for her.

ALSO READ:Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley pack on the PDA amid ongoing reconciliation rumours