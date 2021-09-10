Shailene Woodley leaves her fans puzzled with THIS Instagram post; SEE PIC

Shailene Woodley has left followers perplexed and wondering that she is pregnant or has just given birth after sharing a picture of baby feet on her Instagram account. The 29-year-old actress, who is engaged to Aaron Rodgers, shared the basic black-and-white photo with no comment or context, leaving fans to speculate on what it all meant. Fans instantly started to wonder what Shailene was attempting to convey with her mysterious Instagram picture.

Many people questioned whether the baby was a friend's or if it was her own with fiancé Aaron. Others speculated that the picture of a newborn's feet was her way of teasing the fact that she is presently pregnant with her first kid. According to Page Six, One confused follower asked on Twitter: “DID SHAILENE WOODLEY AND AARON RODGERS HAVE A BABY???” Another questioned: “ummm whose baby is that on Shailene Woodley’s Instagram story????” A third demanded answers, writing: “IS SHE A MOM? IS THAT A RANDOM BABY? WHO IS THAT? DID SHAILENE WOODLEY HAD A BABY AND NO ONE KNEW? I NEED SOME INFORMATION HERE”

However, as he prepares for football season in Wisconsin, Rodgers recently said that the separation from his Los Angeles-based fiancée would be a "good thing." “It’s a busy work time for her, so [my decision] probably came at a good time for both of us to be able to focus on our work.” Woodley also said during the summer that the couple is in "no rush" to prepare their upcoming wedding and is just "enjoying" each other's company.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time the pair has kept their personal lives a secret, as they didn't even admit they were dating until they announced their engagement in February.

