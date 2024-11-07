Shailene Woodley Nearly Lost Role in USD 177M George Clooney Film Due to Overacting; Says 'I Begged My Agents..'

Shailene Woodly has made sure to let us know that she is great at what she does– acting. She has impressed us since a very young age but it may be unbelievable to hear that her audition once went very wrong, which almost cost her a role in the USD 177 million project, The Descendants, opposite George Clooney.

She recalled this while conversing with Vanity Fair and shared that she auditioned for the role of Alexandra King, daughter of her onscreen dad, Clooney’s character named Matt King in the aforementioned movie.

For the audition, Woodley had to enact a heavy scene where she tells her dad about her mother’s affair. The actress revealed that after she was done with the audition, she that she “slayed” and she was gonna get that part.

But this was not the case. She said that she did not receive any callback which left her “confused.” The Big Litle Lies star recalled begging her agents for almost a year and emailing them each week, asking about getting her notes, what she did wrong, and that she was supposed to do that movie.

Further, in the conversation with the outlet, the actress said, “The casting director was just like, ‘Alexander’s (director) not interested. Like, she wasn’t good.’ I, like, went in and I cried, and it was this whole thing.”

Woodley then revealed that after she bugged her agents for a year about it, she received a callback and they gave her some notes that told her to not cry and do nothing and “just be honest.” Woodley revealed that was the audition that got her that role.

The Fault In Our Stars actress shared that on the day they did the scene, director Alexander Payne came to her, sat by the couch, and asked her in the kindest way to, “stop acting.”

Woodley expressed her gratitude to the director, noting that the single piece of advice he offered played a significant role in shaping her entire career and her identity as an actress. The actress further continued, “This was the scene where I got to learn it for myself because of Alexander.”

