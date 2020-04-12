Shailene Woodley reveals was 'very sick' in her early 20s: I said no to a lot of opportunities

Shailene Woodley opened up about her medical condition in a new interview. The actress said she had to let go of a lot of opportunities due to her illness.

Shailene Woodley has made a name for herself with several projects. She became a household name after the movie adaption of Fault In The Stars released. She proved her skills yet again with her role in Big Little Stars, alongside Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern. However, little did many know that Shailene was battling a career-threatening illness that forces her to declines several opportunities to grow in the industry. The Big Little Lies star has opened about being "very sick" during her early 20s.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 28-year-old actress revealed, "I haven’t spoken much about this yet publicly, and I will one day, but I was very, very sick in my early 20s." Shailene did not disclose her health condition. However, she revealed that she was undergoing the medical condition during the filming of the Divergent movies.

"While I was doing the Divergent movies and working hard, I also was struggling with a deeply personal, very scary physical situation. Because of that, I said no to a lot of opportunities because I needed to get better, and those jobs ended up going to peers of mine who I love," she admitted. "I was in a place where I had no choice but to just surrender and let go of my career, and it brought out this negative voice in my mind that kept spinning for years and years afterward," she added.

Shailene also said, "commercial success I had in this industry began to wear on my strength.” The actress assured that she has become healthier and has been focusing on her mental health. "Now I’m on the other side of it, thank God," she shared.

