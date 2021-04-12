Shailene Woodley roots for fiancé Aaron Rodgers for his Jeopardy stint; calls him a ‘sexy man’

Celebrating Aaron Rodgers' first week hosting the game show Jeopardy, Shailene Woodley rooted for her fiancé. Take a look.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers truly are couple goals. The latter landed a gig as a host on ‘Jeopardy!’ and to celebrate the first week of him hosting the TV show, the couple took to Instagram. In a video shared by the actress, she could be seen cheering for her fiancé while she’s sat next to him on the couch. Aaron reportedly raised $117,725 for the North Valley Community Foundation during in the one week of hosting the popular game show.

The foundation had thanked him on social media quoting, “We are speechless! On behalf of the entire staff her at NVCF thank you @AaronRodgers12 and the entire team at @Jeopardy.” In the video shared by Shailene, she could be seen cuddled next to the Green Bay Packers quarterback as the couple watched Aaron’s show. The actress could be heard quirkily asking her fans, “Who dat sexy man?” and sneakily flipped the camera in the direction of her finance and said, “Oh, dat guy right there” The duo looked happy as ever after Aaron achieved the big milestone. The short clip summarized how the pair celebrated the occasion.

A few days ago, the actress announced her fiancés gig on the game show saying, “I have a very important announcement to make. This guy right here is super sexy, super attractive … just shaved his neck this morning. Has a little man bun growing, This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight!” After pointing the camera back at Aaron, She asked him what would happen to which he responded, “There’s some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery. You never know.”

