Shailene Woodley shares a cryptic message about 'grief' following her split from ex-fiancé Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley posted a cryptic post on loss and grief just days after it was claimed that she and Aaron Rodgers had called it quits for good. “‘Grief expressed out loud for someone we have lost, or a country or home we have lost is in itself the greatest praise we could ever give them,’ read the excerpt on Woodley’s Instagram Story.

After almost two years together, the Big Little Lies actor, 30, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, were reported to have called off their engagement in February, but the couple seemed to put the rumours to bed by stepping out in public together. As per Page Six, a source caught the couple grocery shopping at celebrity-favorite store Erewhon, where they also ate breakfast. A few weeks later, the NFL MVP and Woodley attended his teammate David Bakhtiari's wedding.

A few days later, the couple was photographed flying to Florida on a private jet. According to Us Weekly, the athlete was "trying to get her back" and was still "quite in love" with Woodley at the time. The Last Letter From Your Lover actress, however, didn’t know whether she wanted to “get back together yet,” per the insider.

However, it seems that the relationship was unable to withstand the ups and downs, as the Divergent actress apparently decided she was "done." “Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron,” an insider told Page Six earlier this week. “But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change.”

