Shailene Woodley shares HOW she & athlete Aaron Rodgers managed to hide their SECRET engagement from media

Shailene Woodley who recently got engaged to athlete Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about their relationship for the first time and detailed how the duo managed to keep it a secret for so long! While making an appearance on the Late Night show, Seth Meyers quizzed the 29-year-old actress about her interest in sports prior to her whirlwind romance, and whether she "felt the need" to improve her knowledge of NFL terminology when she started dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback. "I guess I haven't felt any pressure to, but it's exciting," Shailene shared. "The Packers games are the only ones I find really interesting because I have people to actually root for," she said.

She continued, "But it is a whole new world, learning all of the different—I still am always, 'Oh, you scored a goal.' He's like, 'It's a touchdown.' Or I'll be like, 'You crossed the line,' and he's like, 'It's a yard,' or whatever." Sensing that she still hadn't quite mastered the lingo, the actress added, "I still can't get it right, but I'm learning, slowly but surely."

The actress even revealed what she found surprising when earlier this year she would spend her days shooting a film in Montreal and would leave Aaron at home to prepare for his stint as Jeopardy!'s guest host that aired in April. "When I would get home at 8 or 9 p.m., he would still be watching Jeopardy!," she recalled. "And I would open the trash can, and I would just see like a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats, and I was like, 'You literally Uber Eat'd and watched Jeopardy! all day long today.' He's like, 'Yeah, look at my notes.' And he had stacks of notebooks of notes that he took and highlighted and went back through. It was actually really inspiring."

The actress also gave insight into how the duo managed to keep things private for so long. The relationship didn't become public until the 37-year-old athlete referred to his fiancée during his NFL MVP Award acceptance speech in February. Shailene explained that the decision to limit the number of public details they provided after the engagement announcement was part of a strategy the pair had devised. She told the publication they decided to "just politely decline" to discuss the relationship for a while in order to "live in our little bubble."

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers treated relationship with Shailene Woodley as a ‘casual thing’ when duo started dating: Report