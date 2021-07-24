Shailene Woodley supports Aaron Rodgers after NFL experts criticise him over desire to leave Green Bay Packers

Actress Shailene Woodley recently stood behind her fiance Aaron Rodgers. The Big Little Lies star took to Twitter this week and retweeted a video commentary from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, calling out so-called NFL experts criticizing Rodgers for his desire to leave the Green Bay Packers. If you didn’t know, back in April, ESPN reported that the star athlete has expressed his dissatisfaction with the way he’s been treated by team management. “It’s not just about the money, and it certainly isn’t about football,” says ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith in the clip.

“This is about the way that the Green Bay Packers have treated their star player. They have disregarded him, they have dismissed him, they have minimized him, they’ve disrespected him. And he said, ‘Bump, y’all, enough’s enough'," says Stephen A. Smith.

The video came in the wake of an ESPN report that stated Rodgers had turned down a massive offer from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. Declaring he’s had “an incredible 16 years” with Green Bay, Rodgers hinted at his issues with team management. “It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go,” he said. “It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

In other news, last week, while making an appearance on the Late Night show, the actress also gave insight into how the duo managed to keep things private for so long. The relationship didn't become public until the 37-year-old athlete referred to his fiancée during his NFL MVP Award acceptance speech in February. Shailene explained that the decision to limit the number of public details they provided after the engagement announcement was part of a strategy the pair had devised. She told the publication they decided to "just politely decline" to discuss the relationship for a while in order to "live in our little bubble."

