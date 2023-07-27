Shakira almost stomps on a rat during music video shoot; Here's how the singer reacted

Shakira, who was recently shooting for her song’s music video was a victim to a horrifying incident on the sets. On Instagram, the Colombian singer also posted a video of the encounter. Shakira gave her followers on Instagram a glimpse of how she almost stepped on a rat while filming for her song’s music video.

Shakira gets horrified when a rat stomps on her

Shakira, who was in the middle of recording a scene in which she was lying down with a complete mermaid tail on and a pink wig, let out a piercing yell when she was frightened by the rat. She tried to rise from the ground, but her outfit made it impossible.

The singer appeared in the video as a mermaid in a trash-filled swamp beside the rat. Sharing the video on her Instagram, in Spanish, Shakira quipped about the situation and wrote, "Things that happen even to mermaids.” The singer responded to the occurrence with humor, eventually. At the conclusion, she added an emoji of a lady shrugging.

Shakira posted the video to Instagram and shared it with her 88 million followers. In less than 12 hours since it was posted, the excerpt has received over 11 million views and nearly 1 million likes.

Shakira continues to face legal issues in Spain

As Shakira is moving on after her split with Gerard Pique, the singer continues to get embroiled into legal battles. The singer continues to experience legal issues in Spain as she tries to start over in the United States with her two children, Milan and Sasha.

It has just come to light that the singer of Hips Don't Lie is being accused of more tax fraud. This time, the allegations concern her 2018 income tax and wealth tax filings. A court in Esplugues de Llobregat, close to Barcelona, filed this new case. Although, the court has not disclosed how much money is at stake in the alleged crime.

According to Shakira's legal team, she was only made aware of this most recent claim through media reports and was not officially informed of it.

Meanwhile, the singer currently resides at her official location in Miami, where she and her team are awaiting legal notification.

Following her breakup with former Barcelona star Gerard Pique, the singer also made news recently when she was clicked spending time with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton, igniting romance rumors.

