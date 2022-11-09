Shakira and Gerard Piqué reach agreement on child custody, singer to move to Miami with their sons

In a statement shared by USA Today, the ex-couple said, "We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected." No further details about their custody arrangement have been revealed.

Shakira and Gerard's split

Shakira and Piqué were together for 11 years before announcing their separation earlier this year that left fans shocked. The duo released a joint statement announcing their split which said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating,” said the couple in a statement in June. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding."The longtime partners didn't tie the knot and had first confirmed their relationship back in March 2011.

Shakira's plans to move to Miami with kids

Amid reports of the former couple reaching a custody agreement, it has also been rumoured that the Hips Don't Lie singer plans to move to Miami with her sons. As reported by TMZ, a source said that the two "signed an agreement that is best for the kids — [who are] their main focus — and after eight years of living in Barcelona, [Shakira] and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is."

Shakira's reported move to the US also comes in the midst of her ongoing legal battle in Spain. The singer has been facing allegations that she defrauded the Spanish government of 14.5 million euros in taxes. Shakira has rejected a deal with Spanish prosecutors and instead opted to go to trial. Prosecutors have charged the singer with six counts of tax fraud for failing to pay 14.5 million euros in income taxes.