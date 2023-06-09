Shakira and Lewis Hamilton in ‘fun and flirty’ stage of dating

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton are the new rumored couple on the block.

The singer and the Formula One driver were first linked romantically a few weeks ago and have been spotted in public together quite a few times after that.

And now, according to PEOPLE, a source who has updates on their reported relationship said that Shakira, 46, and Hamilton, 38, are getting to know each other. "They're spending time together and in the 'getting to know you' stage," said the source who apparently knows both of them. "It's fun and flirty,” they said.

Shakira attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix

The news about Shakira and Hamilton’s dating stage comes after the Colombian singer was spotted at the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Spain. Hamilton, who was driving for Mercedes came second in the race. Later on, Shakira and the British racer were reportedly seen hanging out together. After the event, the pair reportedly went out for dinner and drinks along with a few friends including the likes of Daniel Caesar, Fai Khadra, and Mustafa.

In an Instagram story shared by Mustafa, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were seen seated next to each other, while Hamilton’s hand was around the Waka Waka singer’s waist.

When Shakira shared her thoughts on her split from ex Gerard Pique

Last month, Shakira received Billboard’s first Woman of the Year Award at the inaugural Latin Women in Music Gala. During her acceptance speech, Shakira might have subtly referred to her breakup with long-time beau Gerard Pique last year.

"This has been a year of seismic change in my life where I've felt more than ever — and very personally — what it is to be a woman," she said while accepting the award.

"It's been a year where I've realized we women are stronger than we think, braver than we believed, more independent than we were taught to be," Shakira continued.

Adding more, Shakira said, "Because what woman hasn't at some time in her life forgotten herself because she's seeking the attention and love of someone else? It happened to me, more than once.”

