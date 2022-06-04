Shakira and longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué announce 'separation' news after 12 years of dating

Shakira and football player Gerard Piqué, have split, according to the Colombian singer. “We regret to confirm that we are separating. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm.

For those unversed, The 45-year-old Hips Don't Lie singer met the 35-year-old player on the set of her music video for Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, are the couple's two kids. Though they were together for over a decade, the pair never tied the knot. The confirmation comes after El Periodico in Spain claimed that Piqué had moved out of their family home.

However, things looked to be going well for the pair as recently as Valentine's Day, when Shakira posted a picture on social media to commemorate the event. She also shared a photo of them kissing as they welcomed 2022 together, captioning the snaps, “Let’s whistle our way to 2022!… Y los últimos besitos del 2021!” Interestingly, Shakira revealed earlier this year how the duo dealt with arguments, which stemmed from their disparate upbringings.

"My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up,” the Colombia native jokingly said during a February appearance on the Planet Weirdo with Holly H podcast. “[Because] Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time. His mind is structured like that and mine. … I’ve become a lot more punctual since I met him. [But] the times that we actually fight is because I’m late and he’s waiting up.”

