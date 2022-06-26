Shakira being harassed with letters from stalkers following her split from Gerard Pique?

Shakira recently separated from soccer player Gerard Pique and following the same, the singer is reportedly being harassed by stalkers who have been sending letters to her residence. According to t Marca, Shakira's family have reached out to the police and reported the same. Fans have been sending letters asking to marry her at her Barcelona home.

As for Shakira's split from the football player, the singer parted ways from Pique after 11 years of togetherness. The duo met in the 2010 South Africa World Cup when Gerard was featured in the singer's music video for Waka Waka. The couple announced their split in a joint statement that said, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

Following their split, a Brazilian model named Suzy Cortez accused Pique of sending her lewd messages while he was still together with Shakira. As reported y Marca, Cortez maintained that she allegedly received messages from Gerard on Instagram after they met through her friend, Sandro Rosell.

In the meantime, Shakira has been busy judging her new reality show, Dancing With Myself alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy with host Camille Koste. Shakira recently also shared a funny video on her Instagram with co-judges Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy. The video showcased the singer doing wave moves with Nick and Liza. Recently, Shakira was also seen teaching some Salsa moves to Jonas as the duo shared a sweet dance moment on the show.

