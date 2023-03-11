Shakira calls Bzrp Music Session Vol 53 a ‘female anthem’ and how it was 'healthy' way to channel her emotions

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon recently posted a video clip on Instagram as Shakira talks about the influence of Bzrp Music Session Vol 53. This new song created quite a wave amongst the fans as it allegedly addresses the cheating rumours of Shakira’s long-term partner Gerard Pique. The singer apparently compares Pique’ cheating partner to Casio watch and calls herself ‘out of league’. Here is what Shakira has to say about Bzrp Music Session Vol 53 on The Tonight’s Show.

Shakira on The Tonight Show

The sneak peek of the Jimmy Fallon video clip on Instagram saw Shakira looking as chic as ever in a short black dress with a sweetheart neckline. She paired her outfit with long black high-heeled boots and minimal accessories. Her tresses were left open and blown out for a greater volume. The singer completed her look with subtle makeup.

In the video clip, Shakira says that people actually connect to music when it is real and genuine. After releasing the song, the singer felt that rather than just having fans she has genuine sisterhood with the people. She feels that this song has become a female anthem and is relevant to the women who have gone through the same cr*p in their lives.

Shakira continued that though she wrote this song for herself, the Bzrp Music Session Vol 53 gave voice and forum to many women who have been in the same situation as her.

Shakira further says that this year was incredibly hard for her with the separation from her long-time partner Gerard Pique and the disruption in their lives. She felt that Bzrp Music Session Vol 53 was actually a healthy way to channel her emotions.

As per the earlier reports, Gerard Pique cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti and the singer found out the same because of a jar of jam.

