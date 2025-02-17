Shakira Gets Accused of Plagiarizing Beyoncé's Renaissance Concept for Her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Shakira is under fire after fans accused her of imitating Beyoncé's Renaissance tour for her own Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran global tour. The controversy arose after photos from the Colombian singer's first tour date in Rio de Janeiro surfaced on social media.

Fans were quick to notice eerie similarities between Shakira's stage design and Beyoncé's 2023 tour.

Among the main similarities observed was the Hips Don't Lie singer's utilization of a big screen with her own picture and name of the tour on it, similar to how Beyoncé had utilized silver letters for "RENAISSANCE" on her stages.

The Waka Waka hitmaker also used a huge metallic wolf in her stage design, a trend that mirrored Queen Bey's usage of a silver horse during performances. The artists also wore silver attire, a fashion option the Cowboy Carter hitmaker had utilized throughout her Renaissance tour.

The online criticism came quickly, with people getting angry over the similarity. A lot of them thought that Shakira had plagiarized all of Beyoncé's stage setup, right down to the visuals and costumes. Some X users went so far as to take the respective artists to court over the matter of plagiarism.

An X user wrote, "The Shakira tour copy/paste is wild. I’m trying not to think too much of it but it’s crazy how the team just redid Beyoncé’s entire process for this."

Advertisement

But others came to Shakira's defense, noting that the singer had openly credited being inspired by Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.

"You guys can stop dragging Shakira now. It’s been 2 days… She was clearly inspired as she said she took notes when she attended the ‘Renaissance’ Tour. Imitation is also a form of art and she was clearly impressed by the ‘Renaissance’ tour, and that’s a compliment to Beyoncé," one fan wrote on X.

The two pop legends have previously collaborated on the 2006 song Beautiful Liar and are friends with each other.