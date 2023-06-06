Shakira gets all cozy as she steps out for dinner with Lewis Hamilton

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have fueled romance rumors once again. They were spotted having dinner together. Initially, the stars sparked romance rumors when they were first spotted together last month in Miami on a private boat. Shakira and the F1 driver were spotted together on Sunday in Barcelona.

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton step out on a dinner date

Shakira and Lewis Hamilton have been making headlines since they were first spotted on a boat in Miami. Fans are speculating that there is a romance brewing between the newly single Colombian singer and F1 star. Shakira and Lewis have recently been spotted in Barcelona on Sunday night. The two were seen grabbing dinner with a group of people that included Mustafa the Poet and Kendal Jenner's friend and model, Fai Khadra. The group seemed to be celebrating Hamilton’s second place in the Spanish Grand Prix.

In a group photo that surfaced online, Lewis was spotted with his hand around Shakira’s waist, and this detail seems to have caught the fan's attention. The Colombian singer was seated by the F1 star in a low-cut blue dress, while Lewis opted for a casual white t-shirt and beige pants.

Meanwhile, the same weekend Lewis jokingly admitted that he wanted to find a “Latina” girlfriend. Hamilton was on stage with his Mercedes teammate George Russell when he confessed, “I need to find myself a Latina.” George, who has a Spanish fiance, Carmen Montero Mundt, added, saying, “You’ve been single for far too long now.” A video of this moment landed on Twitter, where fans quickly caught that Lewis was possibly referencing Shakira as a fan commented, “Shakira, Shakira.” Another added, “I…..I think he actually likes Shakira.”

Shakira and Tom Cruise dating rumors

A slew of photos of Tom Cruise and Shakira interacting at the F1 Miami Grand Prix went viral last month. Fans quickly speculated about the two dating as soon as the pictures from their meet surfaced online. Reports suggested that Tom was “mesmerized” by Shakira’s beauty and wanted to pursue her. A source later told Heat magazine that Shakira was “begging” the Top Gun: Maverick star to stop flirting with her.

Meanwhile, Shakira recently moved to Miami, with her two sons, after her breakup with longtime partner Gerard Pique. The former couple are parents to two sons. Her outing with the F1 star and Tom Cruise was shortly after her move to Miami.

