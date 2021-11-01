Shakira hails new friend Prince William as ‘inspiring & incredible’ for his efforts towards climate change

Shakira praises Prince William
Shakira hails new friend Prince William as ‘inspiring & incredible’ for his efforts towards climate change
Shakira recently spoke to Glamour UK and opened up about her newfound royal friendship with Prince William. If you didn’t know, the singer is the winner of William’s Earthshot Prize council. She even told the magazine: “Seeing Prince William’s passion and how genuinely determined he is to provoke change is very, very inspiring. It’s just incredible to see how committed he is, and all the people at Earthshot are, to make change happen in the world in such a short amount of time. And it’s not impossible. It requires many of us, plenty of commitment and determination, and we need to raise awareness towards that.”

 

The singer then detailed how she got into the Climate Change Conference and explained how her children are the reason she signed up to the Earthshot Prize: “Seeing them so worried, so concerned about the planet and how they can make this a better place has been so inspiring to me as a mother. As a parent, I want to make sure that they will live in a world that will be better than the one I grew up in.”

 

Later on in the chat, the singer also touched base on the discrimination she faced in the music industry when she made her debut. “I remember when I had my first big break in music outside Colombia, there were many double entendre comments about what it meant to be Colombian, and usually associated with drug trafficking, all of that. It’s like, we’re always the joke, it was uncomfortable,” she said.

 

The pop star also said what while she looks super confident, she sometimes does feel insufficient. “Sometimes I project this image of confidence, but in reality, I’m very, very insecure. I feel like I have this duality. It’s weird because sometimes I feel really empowered that I can do it all, but it never happens without me going through a process of self-doubt,” she added.

 

Credits: Glamour UK


