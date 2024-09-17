Shakira Has the Time of Her Life Partying with Anitta, Lele Pons, Danna, and Winnie Harlow in Miami; DEETS

Shakira was recently spotted having a good time in Miami with a large group of celebrities. The Colombian singer, who has been in the spotlight with her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, appeared at the famous LIV nightclub with well-known faces such as Lele Pons, Anitta, Danna Paola, and model Winnie Harlow. Fans quickly noticed the talented group, causing excitement and speculation about Shakira's next musical project.

The group's appearance at LIV nightclub generated quite a buzz, with Shakira, Lele Pons, Anitta, Danna, and Winnie Harlow all seen having fun.

Videos from the night show the Colombian artist dancing to some of her greatest hits alongside her friends on the dance floor. Shakira, dressed in a short, fitted dress, showed her famous dance moves, lighting up the room with her energy.

According to nightclub insiders, Shakira's team requested that guests put their phones away so that they could fully enjoy the experience. Despite this, some videos from the night surfaced online, capturing the singer having a good time with her celebrity friends.

While the night appeared to be a regular celebration, many fans suspected that there was more to it. The presence of Anitta, Danna, and Lele Pons fueled speculation that Shakira was working on a new music video. According to some insiders, Shakira may be preparing to release a new song called Soltera, which will feature Brazilian star Anitta.

Danna's involvement also raised questions about whether she might also play a role in the project. Shakira and Lele Pons, who have become close friends in recent months, have also hinted at potential collaborations. The two have previously shared videos together online, including birthday celebrations, fueling further rumors of a possible creative collaboration.

Shakira has had a successful year with her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran. Her world tour, which bears the same name, has taken her to numerous cities around the world. The tour, which features vibrant performances and large crowds, is set to end on December 15th in Detroit, Michigan.

Her recent appearance in Miami served as a welcome break from her hectic touring schedule, allowing her to unwind and spend time with her friends. The singer has traveled extensively, performing unforgettable shows for her fans.

