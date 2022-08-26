Shakira 'heartbroken' over ex Gerard Pique's romance rumours with Clara Chia?

Shakira and Gerard Pique's split left everyone shocked. The former couple parted ways after being together for 12 years and are also parents to two sons Milan and Sasha. Amid the couple's messy custody battle, reports suggested that Pique has moved on. Rumours of his romance with Clara Chia began after PDA-filled photos of the two went viral.

Gerard was reportedly spotted packing on PDA with the 23-year-old model Clara Chia in photos that were obtained by Spanish TV network Telecinco. As per US Weekly, Shakira has been going through a tough time amid the same. A source informed the portal that the singer has been "heartbroken" over the photos of her ex's new romance. The source said, "She is happy to have her kids to lean on as this is a tough time for her."

Amid the ongoing custody battle and now Pique's romance rumours, Shakira reportedly wants to protect her children and "wants what’s best for the kids and is trying to keep them away from hearing and seeing all the negative things in the news about her" according to the source.

Shakira and Pique shared a joint statement as they announced their split in June. The couple asked for privacy maintaining that the well-being of their children will remain a "maximum priority." The reason for the former couple's separation wasn't confirmed but it was reported that cheating allegations against the Barcelona defender resulted in the duo parting ways. It was also reported that money became a factor that caused a rift between the couple.

