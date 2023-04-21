Shakira is on a house hunt in Miami with a massive budget to spend $50 million on a new mansion

The Hips don't lie singer is searching for a new residence after moving to the US with her two sons as a result of a protracted breakup with her ex-Gerard Pique.

The news came to light when pictures of the glam pop diva visiting more than six properties in Florida's wealthy neighborhoods were captured. It's been reported that Shakira has apparently been looking at properties around Miami and plans to spend up a whopping amount for a comfortable mega-mansion residence to make themselves feel home again.

The 46-year-old is apparently renting a $15 million waterfront mansion while searching for a larger place to settle down with her kids, Milan and Sasha, ages 10 and eight, respectively.

Shakira says goodbye to Spain before leaving for Florida.

The pictures of Shakira looking at homes came after she was spotted spending her last moments in Spain before departing for the US in April to begin her new life.

She was saying her "final goodbye" to her previous life, according to Spanish media.

In response to her leaving, she made an emotional tweet that said: "I settled in Barcelona to offer my children stability, the same that we are now seeking for in another part of the world near family, friends, and the sea."

The singer was scheduled to relocate on January 3 with her boys, but her journey was postponed due to her father's illness, which worsened when she was planning to leave for the US.

Gerard Pique's reaction when he learned about Shakira’s departure

Her ex-footballer Pique was reportedly "very irritated" that he had only been given a few days' notice to learn that his ex-partner was relocating to Miami with their two youngsters.

According to reports, Shakira's attorney, Pilar Mane, formally informed Pique's attorney, Ramon Tamborero, that the singer was quitting Pique's firm permanently.

Gerard Pique and Shakira’s past relationship timeline

Gerard and Shakira were in a beautiful marriage for 11 long years, which later had a sour fallout ever since their public divorce last summer.

Shortly after they made their shocking breakup public, the former Barcelona defender Piqué admitted he was seeing Clara Chia Marti, 24.

Since then, as adultery suspicions about Pique and his younger partner have circulated ever since the new year,

After prolonged negotiations in a 12-hour conference with their lawyers, the former couple declared in November that they had finally achieved a child custody arrangement. As the two parted ways legally.

