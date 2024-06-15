Shakira Opens On Why Singer's Team Wanted Her To Change Lyrics Of Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol 53: 'No One Should Tell Me How To...'

Shakira recently made a surprising revelation that her team reportedly wanted her to change the lyrics of her globally famous song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. The Waka Waka singer explained that her manager suggested changing the lyrics.

However, she decided to stay true to herself as an artist. There were several rumors when she released this song in 2023, claiming that she allegedly wrote this diss track for her former partner, Gerard Pique. Read on for further details.

Shakira shares why her team wanted her to change the lyrics of Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53

In the latest cover story for Rolling Stone magazine, Shakira explained why her team wanted her to change the lyrics of her hit song, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53. She released this diss track months after announcing a split from her former partner Gerard Pique, with whom she shares two children: Milan and Sasha.

Shakira told the outlet that her manager asked her to modify the song lyrics, noting she thought about the potential "contingencies and the risks" this song could bring. However, she decided to stay true to herself as she told the outlet, recalling what she said to her team, "I’m an artist. I am a woman. And I’m a wounded she-wolf. And no one should tell me how to lick my wounds."

The singer previously appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that this diss track becomes an "anthem for so many women" out there, noting that writing this song has been so "important to her" as she went through a difficult phase after her separation from Pique, who allegedly cheated on her with Clara Chia Marti.



Shakira revealed she was surprised after her song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 became a global hit

In the same interview, Shakira also revealed that though she had calculated the potential risks her song Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53, could have caused, she noticed that her fans were there to support her more than ever.

She further mentioned that society used to expect women to handle pain "in a submissive way," but she thinks that's changing now.

Shakira and Bizarrap's collaboration on their hit song Bzrp Music Sessions Vol. 53 has reportedly broken 14 Guinness World Records, which includes the most streamed Latin track on Spotify in 24 hours and the fastest Latin track to reach 100 million views on YouTube. At the 2023 Latin Grammys Award, the track won Song of the Year and Best Pop Song.